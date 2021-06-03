DHEC expands homebound COVID-19 vaccination program across South Carolina

DHEC partnered with Agape Care Group for its pilot program to bring vaccines to homebound individuals in Hampton and Jasper counties

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is expanding its efforts to reach homebound individuals with limited access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHEC’s pilot homebound program launched in late February for residents in Hampton and Jasper counties. But officials learned there was a demand for a larger scale initiative across the state.

Now through December, DHEC says the Vaccination Homebound Project will be available in all 46 counties.

This is for individuals who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination facility because of their age, health issues or other reasons. One caregiver is also eligible for a free vaccination through the program.

“We are incredibly excited to offer this service to the homebound members of our state,” said Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler. “Reaching herd immunity means removing any and all barriers between people and these life-saving vaccines.

“Our homebound program will help us accomplish that goal by bringing this opportunity to front doors across South Carolina.”

DHEC has partnered with Welcome Pharmacy and H&M Labs for the Vaccination Homebound Project.

To schedule an appointment with the project, call DHEC’s Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Residents will provide their name, date of birth, and address to a call line operator who will connect them with either Welcome Pharmacy or H&M Labs. A representative from the provider will then call the resident within a few days to schedule an appointment.