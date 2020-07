DHEC confirms first cases of MIS-C associated with COVID-19 in South Carolina children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed the state’s first cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 on Sunday.

DHEC says that two children are the first in the state diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare health condition recently recognized to occur in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or have been in contact with an infected person.

One child is from the Midlands region and one is from the PeeDee region. Both are under the age of 10. Further information about the patients has not been released.

DHEC’s confirmation of MIS-C in South Carolina children comes just one day after the state saw its first death of a child due to COVID-19 complications.

“We continue to see more and more young people, especially those under 20, contracting and spreading COVID-19, and we know MIS-C is a threat to our youngest South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “MIS-C is a serious health complication linked to COVID-19 and is all the more reason why we must stop the spread of this virus.”

“Anyone and everyone is susceptible to COVID-19 as well as additional health risks associated with it, which is why all of us must stop the virus by wearing a mask and stay six feet away from others,” Bell added. “These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children.”

The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. Cases in the United States were first reported in New York City in early May.

On May 15, 2020, DHEC sent a health alert informing healthcare providers and facilities of the condition and requesting that all providers report suspected cases of MIS-C to the agency.

Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.

DHEC recommends parents and caregivers learn and watch for the signs for MIS-C in their children. Emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain.

For more information about MIS-C, click here.