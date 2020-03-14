DHEC announces 6 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, 3 in Beaufort County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 19.

Three new cases are from Beaufort County. Two of the patients are close contacts of each other and had known exposure to a confirmed case from another state. The third patient has no known connection to any other case and recently traveled internationally. All three of these cases are currently isolated at home.

Two new cases are from Kershaw County. Both have no identified source of exposure and are hospitalized and isolated.

The final new case is from Lexington County. This patient has no known exposure to another case and has no recent travel history to an impacted area. This person is currently hospitalized and isolated.

The Lexington County case was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. The source of this patient’s exposure is under investigation. DHEC is working with the facility to figure out all possible contacts with the patient and to prevent spread.

After Governor McMaster declared a state of emergency in South Carolina on Friday, DHEC began restricting visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the exception of end-of-life situations.

“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist said. “This includes working to control spread and measures that best protect all individuals. We encourage the public to maintain their daily routines of protecting against illness by practicing good hygiene and handwashing, and individuals with signs of illness are asked to take seriously the recommendation to stay home from school and work and not attend public gatherings.”

Any South Carolina resident with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their healthcare provider. There are also online telehealth services being offered for free.

