Dentists reduce hours, postpone elective procedures to combat coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for a dentist may become a little harder. The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends postponing elective procedures for the next few weeks due to the coronavirus.

A Savannah dentist News 3 spoke to is only staying open for emergencies. All doctors at Habersham Dental are working pro bono throughout this crisis to make sure patients are taken care of.

The ADA said that this recommendation would make sure dentists can focus on patients who are in need of an emergency. Habersham Dental made the decision earlier this week to lock their doors to non-emergency dental procedures.

“The American Dental Association made a recommendation earlier this week and since they made that recommendation we were very proactive in closing our office in the effort of patient safety and preventing the spread of the virus,” Habersham Dental owner, Dr. Ryan Fulchi said.

Dental offices aren’t taking this recommendation lightly. While some are closing other dental offices will stay open. Habersham Dental’s goal is to alleviate the strain being put on hospitals while keeping patients away from one another further preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“As a dental community we are trying to take care of those problems in our dental offices to limit the amount of exposure to potential people who are having viral related symptoms,” Fulchi said.

Dr. Fulchi said it’s often a patient will go to the emergency room with pain and it turns out it’s dental related.

“Our doctors are putting themselves out there. We’re taking personal risks to make sure that people in our community still have care who are in severe pain,” Fulchi said.

Doctors will wear N-95 masks while making sure there is no crossover in patients. Dr. Fulchi said while they haven’t been asked to close their doors they’ll be ready if that day comes.

“It’s detrimental. This is crippling to the dental industry as a whole but in a time like this our office is taking the approach that we’re putting money aside and people first,” Fulchi said.

Habersham Dental is providing do it yourself (DIY) remedies on their Facebook page to comfort any dental pain. This is all to avoid patients leaving their homes. Habersham Dental will do front door screenings on patients for COVID-19 symptoms. Video conferencing will also be available to diagnose patients remotely.