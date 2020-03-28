Delta flying medical volunteers to Georgia free of charge to fight coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Eligible medical volunteers will be able to book round-trip Delta flights to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan for free to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, Delta announced Friday night.

Delta said the free flights are being offered to regions of the U.S. that are being significantly impacted by COVID-19. Medical volunteers will work in coordination with state and local government offices to be deployed to hospitals in areas hit the hardest.

“Delta is a great member of the Georgia corporate family and their willingness to go above and beyond to assist medical professionals in this difficult time should be applauded,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said. “We look forward to working with Delta and all Georgia businesses in coordination with the Coronavirus Task Force to take the fight to COVID-19.”

Great news! Interested individuals can learn more by reaching out to providers@gema.ga.gov. My thanks to @Delta for going above and beyond as we take the fight to #COVID19! https://t.co/nXW65tfnxs — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 28, 2020

“We are witnessing the heroic efforts of our medical professionals around the world as they combat COVID-19, and we have deep gratitude for their selfless sacrifice,” said Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer. “Air travel plays a significant role in making connections in both good and challenging times, and our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S.”

Medical volunteers interested in the program are asked to contact the state offices below to determine their eligibility.

Georgia: Interested individuals can learn more by reaching out to providers@gema.ga.gov.

Louisiana: Contact the Louisiana Hospital Association at LHA-HealthPro@lhaonline.org.

Michigan: Volunteers can visit Michigan.gov for more information.