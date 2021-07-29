COVID vaccine clinic moving from Savannah Civic Center to fire station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The push to get people vaccinated continues, but fewer people than hoped have taken advantage of larger community vaccine sites.

The Savannah Civic Center has been operating a clinic weekly but as of next Thursday, the site will move to the Savannah Fire Department’s downtown station at 121 East Oglethorpe Avenue.

The once-weekly vaccination clinic schedule will remain the same — Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WSAV News 3 visited the Civic Center Thursday, and by 1 p.m., 11 people had been vaccinated.

CORE or Community Organized Relief Effort started operating the Civic Center clinic at the end of May and since then, a total of about 200 people have been vaccinated at the site.

But the large facility could have accommodated hundreds more.

“We’re trying I think, as an organization, along with (the Georgia Department of Public Health) and the community,” said Grace Johnson, with CORE. “There is a lot of vaccine hesitancy that we’re trying to tackle and just encourage people to get the vaccines, that they are safe, effective at helping to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The site will offer the Pfizer vaccine — meaning anyone age 12 and older can be vaccinated — along with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

There is no cost for vaccination and walk-ups are welcome. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 912-230-5506.

According to the Coastal Health District, testing will still continue at the Civic Center. And due to an increased demand for tests, pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Visit covidtestsavannah.org or call 912-230-9744 for more information.