COVID: U.S. daily death total reaches new high

(CNN) – Monday was another grim day for the United States. There were at least 574 coronavirus-related deaths reported, the highest single day total for the country since the outbreak began.

President Trump reiterated his call for the U.S. to maintain social distancing guidelines for another month to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

“The more we commit ourselves now, the sooner we can win the fight and return to our lives and they will be great lives,” explained the President.

There are more than three-thousand U.S. deaths from the virus.

Because of the threat of infection, some, like Michelle Bennett, aren’t able to say goodbye to loved ones in person.

“We get the phone call for FaceTime and, you know, she put it right up to my mother’s face. And, um, you know, I could, I could tell my mom I loved her and how much I was going to miss her,” said Bennett.

Among the other covid-19 victims, at least five veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ home in Massachusetts.

The superintendent of the facility is now on paid administrative leave.

As the number of deaths rises health officials say the virus could surge later this year.

“I would anticipate that that would actually happen because of the degree of transmissibility. However, if you come back in the fall, it will be a totally different ballgame,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “Our ability to go out and be able to test, identify, isolate and contact trace will be orders of magnitude better than what it was just a couple of months ago.”

As of Monday night, there are more than 784,000 confirmed cases globally with nearly 38,000 reported deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.

