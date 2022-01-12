COVID forces Evans County schools to close

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Evans County Charter School System has canceled classes until Tuesday due to COVID-related absences.

Officials said an excessive number of employees were out due to the virus and student absences were elevated.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience; however, based upon the data and safe school operating protocols, we feel this is in the best interest of students, employees, and the community,” a statement from the district read.

The school system will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday and reopen on Tuesday. At that time, masks will be mandatory.

Officials said buildings will undergo deep cleaning, sanitization and fogging during the closure.

Makeup days will be Feb. 18 and March 10 and 11.

The school systems in Colleton and Jasper counties have shifted to virtual instruction temporarily due to COVID. So far, Evans County is the only local district to close down schools.