COVID-19 vaccine update: Eligibility expands again in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Good news if you’ve been waiting your turn to be vaccinated – eligibility in Georgia has expanded again.

Effective Monday, March 15, vaccine eligibility includes:

All adults age 55 and older

Anyone age 16 and up with certain health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the expanded health conditions include:

Disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury)

A disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb

A disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis

Other medical conditions Asthma (moderate to severe) Cancer Cerebrovascular disease Chronic kidney disease Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Cystic Fibrosis Diabetes Hypertension or high blood pressure Heart conditions Immunocompromised Liver disease Neurologic conditions Overweight and obesity Pregnancy Pulmonary fibrosis Sickle Cell Disease Thalassemia (blood disorder)



You must live in Georgia or be employed in the state to be vaccinated in Georgia.

It’s important to note that Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for age 16 and up. The minimum age for vaccines by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson is 18. If you’re younger than 18, be sure the clinic you intend to use has Pfizer vaccine available.

In the Coastal Health District, Pfizer is primarily used by the Chatham and Glynn County Health Departments.

You do not have to be vaccinated in the county where you live. If you qualify but don’t see any available appointments in your county, consider checking in a nearby county. There are many providers outside of public health offering vaccinations.

For more information on vaccine eligibility and options for appointments, visit wsav.com/vaccine.