COVID-19 vaccine protects you from disease, not infection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Since Pfizer rolled out its COVID-19 vaccine this week, there has been a lot of confusion on who should be getting it and what it actually protects you from.

To put it plainly, experts say it protects you from the disease, not the infection. The only difference between the two is diseased people with the virus have symptoms varying from mild to worse, but those with just the infection are asymptomatic.

This means when you take your two shots to the arm you could still catch the infection and spread it.

Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, warned that a young, healthy person who received the vaccine could still pick up the infection if they ease up on safety guidance, like wearing a mask.

“You’re not sick and you don’t know you have it and so you could still spread it to somebody else,” he added.

Davis says those who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in the past should still get vaccinated.

The general thought is a person who had COVID-19 has about 90 days of immunity. He says it’s best to wait that out before getting the shot leaving priority for those who’ve never had immunity.

“All of this is new, the disease is new, the vaccine is new,” said Davis, “we’ll be watching it very closely and studying to see what happens.

“I know there will be ongoing studies and follow-ups of people who received the vaccination and looking at just this question,” he added.

Meanwhile, infections locally are creeping higher every day. The daily average new case rate is nearly double what it was a month ago.

Davis says it’s likely that spike is a result of the Thanksgiving holiday.

He says vaccine or not, practicing social distancing, mask use, and good hygiene is essential.

“Continue to be careful and practice our good health hygiene measures,” said Davis, “and try to avoid large gatherings, indoor gatherings and multi-generational gatherings to the extent possible during Christmas.”

Moderna’s vaccine was endorsed by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel Thursday. Davis says while they’re stored differently than Pfizer’s, both have the same efficacy rates.