COVID-19: One year into the pandemic

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Biden will deliver a prime-time address to the nation Thursday, marking one year since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the United States.

“I’m going on prime time to address the American people and talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next,” Mr. Biden said Wednesday.

His next goal: Getting 300 million people vaccinated.

“By the end of May, if we really turn on the afterburners and get a lot of people vaccinated, the overwhelming proportion of the population, I think by the time we get into the mid to late summer, early fall we’re going to start seeing a big big difference,” Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts.

The federal government is ordering 100 million more doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, promising enough for every adult by the end of May.

The “American Rescue Plan,” just approved by Congress, includes $7.5 billion dollars for vaccine distribution.

The plan also includes aid for state and local governments, schools, businesses and families.

Direct deposits of $1,400 relief payments could start next week.

