COVID-19 cases shatter daily record in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday’s COVID-19 cases have shattered previous records on both sides of the bridge.

This comes as the nation grapples with the anticipated post-holiday surge. This week, the U.S. topped 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 10,393 new confirmed cases across the Peach State — its highest daily total to date.

South Carolina also broke its single-day record with 4,319 cases, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Only last month after Thanksgiving did Georgia surpass 5,000 new cases in a single day, indicating the start of what was to come over the holidays.

Health officials warned that with more travel, time spent indoors and family gatherings — the numbers would worsen.