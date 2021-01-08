SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday’s COVID-19 cases have shattered previous records on both sides of the bridge.
This comes as the nation grapples with the anticipated post-holiday surge. This week, the U.S. topped 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 10,393 new confirmed cases across the Peach State — its highest daily total to date.
South Carolina also broke its single-day record with 4,319 cases, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Only last month after Thanksgiving did Georgia surpass 5,000 new cases in a single day, indicating the start of what was to come over the holidays.
Health officials warned that with more travel, time spent indoors and family gatherings — the numbers would worsen.
- COVID-19 cases shatter daily record in Georgia, South Carolina
