Couple leaves NYC for Georgia amid COVID-19 pandemic, disagrees with Gov. Kemp

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Georgia starts to reopen some feel it’s still too soon. Two New Yorkers over the age of 65 moved to Georgia to be safe from COVID-19. They say this now changes their lives.

The coronavirus outbreak forced David and Jill to leave New York City. So, the couple packed up and moved to their second home in Georgia.

“He was a little more informed before everything shut down before the bars shut down before anything so he came down,” Jill said.

“So I left. I rented a car and I drove down. I wouldn’t fly,” David said.

The two have been isolating in their Bryan County home ever since but Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement Monday night to partially reopen the state has them feeling uneasy.

“I’m just surprised that it’s a global pandemic and he thinks getting tattoos and manicures and going bowling is appropriate when people are dying,” Jill said.

The couple has done everything to keep themselves safe by wearing masks and face shields. Back home in New York, there is no sign that the state is ready to reopen. So, David and Jill fear that if Georgia reopens it could become a new hotspot for COVID-19.

“I think this is a really bad idea, it’s really premature and I think he’s going to have blood on his hands,” Jill said.

“Before the state was opened up it just seemed like Savannah would be a much safer place. They have good hospitals and they might not be overburdened by people with COVID-19,” David said.

They believe people should make a sacrifice to stay home now so that the deadly virus can end sooner.

“A manicure-pedicure, seriously? I’d rather be alive. Mask or no mask it’s just incomprehensible that I’m going to have some stranger touching me and oh the governor said it was fine,” Jill said.

For now they’ll continue to isolate until science tells them otherwise.