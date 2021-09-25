Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Georgia

(STACKER) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came.

More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Decatur County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more availability than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 481 (127 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (9,252 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#49. Ware County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more availability than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (94.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 249 (89 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.2% (7,582 fully vaccinated)

— 52.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#48. Colquitt County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 252 (115 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.2% (8,301 fully vaccinated)

— 59.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#47. Effingham County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 299 (192 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.9% (12,790 fully vaccinated)

— 55.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#46. Fulton County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.5% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 277 (2,943 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.6% (294,024 fully vaccinated)

— 37.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#45. Richmond County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.3% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 399 (809 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (62,388 fully vaccinated)

— 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#44. Clarke County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 264 (339 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.4% (27,485 fully vaccinated)

— 51.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#43. Thomas County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 104.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 475 (211 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.4% (9,525 fully vaccinated)

— 51.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#42. Screven County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 272 (38 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.2% (4,504 fully vaccinated)

— 27.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#41. Grady County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.2% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 430 (106 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.3% (4,015 fully vaccinated)

— 63.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#40. Whitfield County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 398 (416 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.8% (20,749 fully vaccinated)

— 55.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#39. Forsyth County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.3% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 466 (1,138 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.0% (51,265 fully vaccinated)

— 52.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#38. DeKalb County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.5% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 253 (1,918 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (224,678 fully vaccinated)

— 33.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#37. Wayne County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (89.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 264 (79 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.3% (8,156 fully vaccinated)

— 38.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#36. Walton County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (87.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.1% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 357 (338 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.7% (19,571 fully vaccinated)

— 53.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#35. Coffee County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 210 (91 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.4% (10,986 fully vaccinated)

— 42.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#34. Wilkes County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 603 (59 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.5% (1,513 fully vaccinated)

— 65.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#33. Lowndes County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.3% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 288 (338 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.4% (28,676 fully vaccinated)

— 45.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#32. Haralson County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 316 (94 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 12.4% (3,692 fully vaccinated)

— 72.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#31. Coweta County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 281 (418 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.7% (36,718 fully vaccinated)

— 44.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#30. Camden County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 9.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 90.1% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 649 (355 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (21,472 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#29. Clayton County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 452 (1,321 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.1% (52,874 fully vaccinated)

— 59.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#28. Habersham County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 426 (193 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.1% (7,315 fully vaccinated)

— 63.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#27. Toombs County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (88.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 376 (101 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 17.2% (4,612 fully vaccinated)

— 61.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#26. Troup County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.1% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 237 (166 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.4% (12,844 fully vaccinated)

— 58.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#25. Floyd County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.1% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.6% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 579 (570 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 14.8% (14,532 fully vaccinated)

— 66.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#24. Rockdale County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.3% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 273 (248 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.7% (14,281 fully vaccinated)

— 64.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#23. Cobb County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.5% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 289 (2,195 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (278,821 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#22. Butts County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (88.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.5% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 397 (99 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 11.6% (2,904 fully vaccinated)

— 73.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#21. Chatham County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.5% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 250 (725 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (120,038 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#20. Sumter County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (84.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 352 (104 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (10,272 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#19. Putnam County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 344 (76 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 11.1% (2,445 fully vaccinated)

— 75.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#18. Newton County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.9% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (77.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 297 (332 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.4% (17,225 fully vaccinated)

— 65.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#17. Houston County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.9% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 112.0% (112.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.1% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 481 (759 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (50,570 fully vaccinated)

— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#16. Spalding County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.1% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 447 (298 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 13.4% (8,909 fully vaccinated)

— 69.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#15. Glynn County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (84.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 281 (240 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (36,129 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#14. Pickens County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (84.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 712 (232 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 12.7% (4,127 fully vaccinated)

— 71.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#13. Paulding County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.9% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 295 (498 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 17.9% (30,244 fully vaccinated)

— 59.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#12. Bulloch County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.3% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 114 (91 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.0% (19,125 fully vaccinated)

— 45.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#11. Gordon County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 376 (218 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 13.0% (7,538 fully vaccinated)

— 70.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#10. Towns County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 216 (26 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 9.9% (1,192 fully vaccinated)

— 77.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#9. Dougherty County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (85.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 373 (328 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.5% (18,050 fully vaccinated)

— 53.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#8. Tift County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 320 (130 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.0% (7,730 fully vaccinated)

— 57.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#7. Bartow County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.5% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 433 (466 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 13.9% (14,949 fully vaccinated)

— 68.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#6. Hall County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.6% more availability than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 481 (984 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (55,249 fully vaccinated)

— 39.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#5. Douglas County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 309 (452 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.8% (37,812 fully vaccinated)

— 41.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#4. Evans County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 91% full in Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 169 (18 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.0% (2,026 fully vaccinated)

— 57.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#3. Upson County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 104.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.8% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (93.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 521 (137 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.5% (8,554 fully vaccinated)

— 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#2. Pulaski County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 108.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.6% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.6% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 287 (32 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 12.1% (1,351 fully vaccinated)

— 72.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#1. Crisp County, GA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 110.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.0% more full than Georgia overall

– ICU beds occupied: 108.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.7% more full than Georgia overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 420 (94 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.2% (3,631 fully vaccinated)

— 63.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia