(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jul. 20 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 89.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jul. 19, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#46. Allendale County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,873 (2,161 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (24 total deaths)

— 21.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (5,176 fully vaccinated)

#45. Saluda County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (31 new cases, +138% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,909 (4,076 total cases)

— 35.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (78 total deaths)

— 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (6,312 fully vaccinated)

#44. Jasper County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (50 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,786 (6,251 total cases)

— 32.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (93 total deaths)

— 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (11,597 fully vaccinated)

#43. Darlington County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (111 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,890 (19,912 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (314 total deaths)

— 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (33,000 fully vaccinated)

#42. McCormick County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (16 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,601 (2,328 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (40 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (5,664 fully vaccinated)

#41. Lee County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (30 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,985 (4,541 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 570 (96 total deaths)

— 61.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (8,169 fully vaccinated)

#40. Colleton County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (74 new cases, -66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,055 (9,440 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 589 (222 total deaths)

— 67.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (18,496 fully vaccinated)

#39. Anderson County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (411 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,811 (60,384 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (1,005 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (82,942 fully vaccinated)

#38. Beaufort County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (394 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,204 (46,501 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (384 total deaths)

— 43.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (129,369 fully vaccinated)

#37. Georgetown County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (130 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,996 (16,921 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (229 total deaths)

— 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (34,612 fully vaccinated)

#36. York County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (584 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,546 (83,017 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (690 total deaths)

— 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (142,381 fully vaccinated)

#35. Abbeville County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (52 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,985 (6,864 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (69 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (9,948 fully vaccinated)

#34. Calhoun County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (31 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,381 (2,966 total cases)

— 33.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (61 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (6,076 fully vaccinated)

#33. Lancaster County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (209 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,560 (27,012 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (282 total deaths)

— 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (46,577 fully vaccinated)

#32. Fairfield County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (48 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,496 (6,368 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (110 total deaths)

— 39.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (14,578 fully vaccinated)

#31. Charleston County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (917 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,638 (121,933 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (959 total deaths)

— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (273,509 fully vaccinated)

#30. Hampton County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (44 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,297 (5,247 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (86 total deaths)

— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (12,446 fully vaccinated)

#29. Dillon County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (71 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,663 (10,260 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (145 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (13,802 fully vaccinated)

#28. Greenville County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (1,228 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,664 (181,479 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (2,024 total deaths)

— 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (294,271 fully vaccinated)

#27. Williamsburg County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (72 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,640 (9,001 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (146 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (17,588 fully vaccinated)

#26. Pickens County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (302 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,752 (47,901 total cases)

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (639 total deaths)

— 43.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (59,935 fully vaccinated)

#25. Florence County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (331 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,995 (44,247 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (641 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (77,211 fully vaccinated)

#24. Berkeley County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (546 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,730 (56,361 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (453 total deaths)

— 43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (120,958 fully vaccinated)

#23. Oconee County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (195 new cases, +95% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,975 (25,435 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (348 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (36,267 fully vaccinated)

#22. Clarendon County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (84 new cases, -63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,847 (9,397 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (160 total deaths)

— 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (16,803 fully vaccinated)

#21. Laurens County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (175 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,807 (19,443 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (297 total deaths)

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (26,403 fully vaccinated)

#20. Horry County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (931 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,549 (104,626 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (1,172 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (203,319 fully vaccinated)

#19. Barnwell County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (56 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,081 (6,068 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (103 total deaths)

— 40.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (11,911 fully vaccinated)

#18. Sumter County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (292 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,545 (30,463 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (403 total deaths)

— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (61,415 fully vaccinated)

#17. Greenwood County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (195 new cases, +205% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,799 (23,225 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (310 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (34,437 fully vaccinated)

#16. Spartanburg County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 277 (887 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,206 (99,792 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (1,556 total deaths)

— 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (142,039 fully vaccinated)

#15. Orangeburg County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (240 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,017 (25,005 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (424 total deaths)

— 39.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (48,862 fully vaccinated)

#14. Aiken County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (480 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,922 (44,294 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (440 total deaths)

— 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (80,179 fully vaccinated)

#13. Cherokee County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (167 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,089 (15,522 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 562 (322 total deaths)

— 59.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (19,917 fully vaccinated)

#12. Bamberg County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (43 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,155 (3,679 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 533 (75 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (7,289 fully vaccinated)

#11. Chester County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (102 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,970 (10,631 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (154 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (15,081 fully vaccinated)

#10. Marion County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (102 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,192 (9,256 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (165 total deaths)

— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (15,171 fully vaccinated)

#9. Richland County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (1,396 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,287 (134,238 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (959 total deaths)

— 34.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (251,388 fully vaccinated)

#8. Marlboro County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (88 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,303 (8,437 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (105 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (11,703 fully vaccinated)

#7. Dorchester County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (558 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,153 (60,489 total cases)

— 20.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (505 total deaths)

— 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (88,288 fully vaccinated)

#6. Chesterfield County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 344 (157 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,015 (12,789 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (195 total deaths)

— 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (17,146 fully vaccinated)

#5. Lexington County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 345 (1,032 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,501 (103,071 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (888 total deaths)

— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (168,553 fully vaccinated)

#4. Newberry County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (134 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,374 (13,982 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (200 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (20,461 fully vaccinated)

#3. Edgefield County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (97 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,266 (7,160 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (71 total deaths)

— 26.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (16,711 fully vaccinated)

#2. Union County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (98 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,862 (8,157 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 549 (150 total deaths)

— 56.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (11,567 fully vaccinated)

#1. Kershaw County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (242 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,943 (23,255 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (263 total deaths)

— 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (39,626 fully vaccinated)