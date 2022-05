(Stacker) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 18 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 83.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.4% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 17. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Crawford County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,294 (1,773 total cases)

— 40.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (55 total deaths)

— 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (5,091 fully vaccinated)

#49. Wayne County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (17 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,057 (7,798 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 685 (205 total deaths)

— 90.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (12,654 fully vaccinated)

#48. Paulding County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (101 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,719 (38,319 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (433 total deaths)

— 28.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (63,302 fully vaccinated)

#47. Long County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (12 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,259 (2,789 total cases)

— 40.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (35 total deaths)

— 50.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.5% (4,204 fully vaccinated)

#46. Dougherty County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (54 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,413 (19,714 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 566 (498 total deaths)

— 57.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (43,505 fully vaccinated)

#45. Upson County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (16 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,517 (7,769 total cases)

— 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 893 (235 total deaths)

— 148.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (12,038 fully vaccinated)

#44. Catoosa County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (42 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,799 (14,732 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (168 total deaths)

— 30.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (30,039 fully vaccinated)

#43. Columbia County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (97 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,163 (36,300 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (390 total deaths)

— 30.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (79,835 fully vaccinated)

#42. Camden County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (35 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,938 (11,446 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (120 total deaths)

— 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (31,090 fully vaccinated)

#41. Liberty County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (40 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,177 (12,396 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (149 total deaths)

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (38,173 fully vaccinated)

#40. Effingham County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (42 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,651 (13,278 total cases)

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (196 total deaths)

— 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (24,916 fully vaccinated)

#39. Walker County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (47 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,363 (16,996 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (244 total deaths)

— 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (29,081 fully vaccinated)

#38. Ware County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (24 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,878 (9,962 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 784 (280 total deaths)

— 118.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (13,809 fully vaccinated)

#37. Douglas County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (99 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,994 (35,113 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (400 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (68,202 fully vaccinated)

#36. Newton County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (77 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,169 (24,772 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (457 total deaths)

— 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (47,364 fully vaccinated)

#35. Chatham County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (207 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,224 (64,322 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (886 total deaths)

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (163,657 fully vaccinated)

#34. Monroe County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (20 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,452 (5,916 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 631 (174 total deaths)

— 75.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (11,655 fully vaccinated)

#33. Cherokee County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (189 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,565 (63,568 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (630 total deaths)

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (129,070 fully vaccinated)

#32. Clayton County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (217 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,077 (64,520 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (977 total deaths)

— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (128,073 fully vaccinated)

#31. Schley County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,218 (1,168 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (11 total deaths)

— 41.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (1,839 fully vaccinated)

#30. Clarke County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (97 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,279 (29,874 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (232 total deaths)

— 49.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (60,058 fully vaccinated)

#29. Jasper County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (11 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,168 (3,152 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (73 total deaths)

— 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (4,973 fully vaccinated)

#28. Forsyth County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (201 new cases, +116% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,580 (55,152 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (401 total deaths)

— 54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (130,066 fully vaccinated)

#27. Peach County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (23 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,668 (6,244 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (133 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (12,570 fully vaccinated)

#26. Putnam County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (19 new cases, +138% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,458 (4,525 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (106 total deaths)

— 33.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (9,619 fully vaccinated)

#25. Lanier County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (9 new cases, +800% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,817 (2,274 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (25 total deaths)

— 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.2% (2,838 fully vaccinated)

#24. Henry County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (205 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,841 (58,268 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (688 total deaths)

— 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (104,517 fully vaccinated)

#23. Taylor County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,900 (1,997 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 673 (54 total deaths)

— 87.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (3,678 fully vaccinated)

#22. Coweta County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (130 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,417 (33,292 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (491 total deaths)

— 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (66,641 fully vaccinated)

#21. Glynn County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (78 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,324 (23,305 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (405 total deaths)

— 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (44,047 fully vaccinated)

#20. Oconee County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (37 new cases, +208% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,857 (8,804 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (106 total deaths)

— 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (23,098 fully vaccinated)

#19. Gwinnett County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (863 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,458 (210,262 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (1,886 total deaths)

— 44.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (518,937 fully vaccinated)

#18. Spalding County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (62 new cases, +170% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,891 (15,936 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 631 (421 total deaths)

— 75.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (27,152 fully vaccinated)

#17. Rockdale County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (90 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,571 (18,698 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (321 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (46,293 fully vaccinated)

#16. Houston County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (170 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,165 (39,727 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (500 total deaths)

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (80,421 fully vaccinated)

#15. Greene County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (20 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,638 (3,965 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (85 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (10,045 fully vaccinated)

#14. Fayette County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (127 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,914 (22,786 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (321 total deaths)

— 21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (71,565 fully vaccinated)

#13. Bibb County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (176 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,535 (37,578 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (788 total deaths)

— 43.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (70,753 fully vaccinated)

#12. McDuffie County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (25 new cases, +1,150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,785 (5,069 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (98 total deaths)

— 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (9,622 fully vaccinated)

#11. Cobb County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (919 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,208 (176,416 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (1,819 total deaths)

— 33.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (445,544 fully vaccinated)

#10. Wilkinson County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (11 new cases, +1,000% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,039 (2,242 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 625 (56 total deaths)

— 74.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (4,578 fully vaccinated)

#9. Terrell County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (12 new cases, +1,100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,971 (2,045 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 785 (67 total deaths)

— 118.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (4,980 fully vaccinated)

#8. Fulton County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (1,569 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,856 (221,900 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (2,343 total deaths)

— 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (602,921 fully vaccinated)

#7. Irwin County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (14 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,242 (1,906 total cases)

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 542 (51 total deaths)

— 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (3,460 fully vaccinated)

#6. DeKalb County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (1,174 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,036 (152,136 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (1,746 total deaths)

— 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (430,384 fully vaccinated)

#5. Dade County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (26 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,880 (3,365 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (29 total deaths)

— 49.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (7,453 fully vaccinated)

#4. Gordon County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (96 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,779 (16,681 total cases)

— 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (270 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (21,919 fully vaccinated)

#3. Stewart County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (16 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,737 (2,631 total cases)

— 66.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (35 total deaths)

— 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (2,163 fully vaccinated)

#2. Atkinson County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (29 new cases, +190% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,810 (2,189 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 612 (50 total deaths)

— 70.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (3,250 fully vaccinated)

#1. Bacon County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (59 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,954 (3,679 total cases)

— 38.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (78 total deaths)

— 94.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (3,426 fully vaccinated)