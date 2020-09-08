Council votes to extend mask order in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Yemassee has extended its mandatory mask ordinance for another two months.

Council members on Tuesday voted 3-1 to extend the order to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

There isn’t a statewide mask order in South Carolina, and while Gov. Henry McMaster has said he couldn’t enforce one, he has encouraged local municipalities to write their own.

For the next 61 days, anyone in a building open to the public in Yemassee must wear a face covering. This includes employees and patrons of restaurants and retail establishments of “every description,” including salons, pharmacies and grocery stores.

Anyone on commercial transportation must wear a mask. Those who interact with people outside, including curbside pickup, delivery or service calls, must also wear one.

According to the order, businesses must provide face coverings or materials to make one for their employees.

The following individuals are expempt from the ordinance:

any person under the age of 8

anyone unable to safely wear a face covering without the assistance of others

anyone traveling in a personal vehicle

anyone alone or in the presence of only household members in an enclosed space

anyone actively drinking or eating

Anyone who fails to comply could face a civil infraction with a fine of up to $25. Each day of violation will be considered a separate offense, the order states.

In addition, repeated violations by business owners could result in the suspension or revocation of permits or business licenses.

The extension goes into effect at noon on Saturday, Sept. 12.