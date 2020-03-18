Coronavirus: U.S. deaths cross grim milestone

(NBC News) – Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus now top 6,000 in the United States, with more than 100 deaths.

New York City leaders are considering a mandatory shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the virus, while the San Francisco Bay area is already on day two of the same type of lockdown.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says it might be a month and a half before coronavirus cases peak in his state. He needs thousands of ventilators and new hospital beds, fast.

“I’m looking at dormitories. I’m looking at closed senior citizen homes,” Governor Cuomo said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, action on a bill to help people who lose their jobs, or don’t have health insurance has stalled in the Senate.

The White House is on to the next step, proposing a trillion dollar stimulus bill.

It would provide loans for small businesses and billions to other hard hit industries, and even send checks directly to taxpayers.

“These are not ordinary times. This is not an ordinary situation and so it requires extraordinary measures,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

