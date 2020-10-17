Coronavirus second wave: Local doctor shares how to prevent it in GA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Europe works to contain a surge in coronavirus cases we’re left to question if a second wave will come through the United States.

News 3 spoke with Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health Dr. Stephen Thacker to learn what we can do to prevent that from happening.

“The frustrating and rewarding thing about this pandemic is that communities have a lot of control over what the experience looks like for COVID-19,” Thacker said.

Dr. Thacker tells News 3 there are worries about the upcoming flu season with temperatures starting to drop. He says mix that with the virus and it could set us back again after already making so much progress.

“If we don’t continue to pay attention to those things that we know help prevent the spread of the virus we could experience another surge of cases,” Thacker said.

Health officials say what you can do is continue to follow the health guidelines that have been put in place for the last seven months. That includes mask-wearing, washing your hands, and keeping at least six feet apart when you can.

The Peach State continues to show improvement because of this.

“We have caution. That’s already shown us when we look at states in the Midwest that are having challenges in some of their rural communities with COVID-19 that we still need to remain vigilant,” Thacker said.

Confirmed cases in the U.S. have topped over 8 million with more than 218,000 deaths. Georgia reported more than 1,700 new cases statewide Friday, that’s the highest since September 30. In the Coastal Empire Dr. Thacker said he’s seen the numbers start to plateau.

“At this point in time, there is less circulating novel coronavirus in our community so fewer people are getting sick and fewer people are needing to be tested for that concern,” Thacker said.

While the U.S. waits to see what the future holds for a second wave, doctors hope U.S. leaders look at what’s happening in the countries seeing spikes right now to stop it from happening here.