Coronavirus infections on the rise in 18 states

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – As America approaches another grim milestone, 100,000 deaths from coronavirus, 18 states are seeing an increasing rate of infections.



“This landmark of 100,000 is not going to stop there. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get to 150 or 200,000,” says Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness.

“We should’ve waited. We rushed too fast,” he adds.



Huge crowds at Memorial Day celebrations have health officials concerned another large spike in cases could be on the horizon.

