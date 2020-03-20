Coronavirus: California issues “stay-at-home” order

(NBC News) – California residents are being ordered to stay at home unless absolutely necessary as part of the state’s effort to slow the spread of the potentially deadly COVID-19 coronavirus.

The order effects 40 million people.

“Let’s bend the curve together,” Governor Gavin Newsom urged Californians while announcing the order.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have released their plan for economic stimulus.

The trillion dollar plan provides emergency loans for businesses and direct payments to taxpayers, ranging from $600 to $2,400.

Democrats are already dismissing the plan, claming it puts corporations ahead of workers.

