Cooking up a new career

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/NBC News) – Chef Zach Sass was left without a regular paycheck when COVID-19 restrictions forced his Nashville restaurant to shut down.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from serving up delicious meals.

Sass created a new website offering up his services to customers who don’t know what to cook themselves.

The user tells Sass what ingredients they have in their refrigerator, he creates a menu, and helps them through the recipe.

“They have all the ingredients at home,” Sass says. “I’ll take those and create the recipe, then walk them through all the preparation and cooling they’ll need to do.”

Sass is creating much more than hot dogs and soups.

“Oh sure I like Italian dishes, good pasta plates, I can kind of do everything,” he says.

For now, Sass said he takes donations, and loves it. Sass said he is not sure if he will go back to work the pre-corona way.

