Concerns raised about COVID-19 response at Midway nursing home

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Some family members are concerned for their loved ones at Magnolia Manor in Midway, where 85% of residents in total have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yashika Scriven placed her father at the nursing home after he suffered a stroke. Weeks later, she learned he tested positive for the virus.

“They never sent me mail, or called me to tell me what his results were, so therefore I thought he tested negative because no one ever gave me a call back,” she told News 3.

Scriven said no one from Magnolia Manor notified her when her father was hospitalized and again when he was sent back to the nursing home.

“They went to say that they apologize,” she said, “they had a lot going on, and somebody would be giving me a call back.”

Administrators say their Midway location has been overwhelmed because several staff members walked off the job as cases went up.

Vice President for Clinical Services and Corporate Compliance Officer Barbara Mitchell says the home has brought in emergency staffing in recent weeks. Mitchell says they have moved some patients who tested negative to other facilities, set up a COVID-19 unit based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and have had a coronavirus response team since the pandemic began.

According to the Georgia Department of Community Health, Magnolia Manor’s case numbers have been daunting.

Of their 74 patients, 63 have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven patients have died and so far, only 10 have recovered.

Scriven says she hopes her father will be the 11th recovery, so she can bring him home.

“I was hoping like, they could put him somewhere else and let him quarantine for them 14 days, and I can go get my father up out of there,” she said.

News 3 has placed Scriven in touch with an executive from Magnolia Manor’s corporate headquarters in Americus.

We will continue to follow this story.