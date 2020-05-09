Company seeking participants for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in Savannah

In this screen grab from video issued by Britain’s Oxford University, a volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the U.K. to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University in England on April 25, 2020. About 100 research groups around the world are pursuing vaccines against the coronavirus, with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start. (University of Oxford via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meridian Clinical Research is looking for participants for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in Savannah.

According to Meridian, the studies will help determine the “safety and efficacy of investigational vaccines intended to protect against SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19).” The trials are also being conducted in Nebraska and South Dakota.

Participants must meet the following requirements:

Be an adult, age 18 or older

Not have a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Not be pregnant or breastfeeding

Eligible participants will receive compensation for participating and do not need health insurance to join.

Anyone interested in joining a study can sign up HERE or call the Meridian call center at 912-623-2240.

Meridian has enrolled more than 42,000 patients into clinical trials for over 20 years. According to Meridian, in 2015, the company supported studies for the Ebola vaccine and has conducted research for Zika virus and anthrax vaccines.

The company says it is working to meet and exceed all federal and state safety guidelines at its trial sites nationwide.