Community steps up to help family of SC cafe owner who died from COVID complications

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of a Myrtle Beach business who died from COVID-19 complications is being mourned by family members, customers and members of the community she served.

Alicia Evans owned the Northern Bites Cafe, and both she and her husband had the virus for about two weeks, until one day, her heart gave out. Since her passing, the community has stepped to help her family.

Alicia left behind her husband and an 11-year-old daughter and other close family members. Her brother-in-law, Anthony Monte-Carlo, is running the café while her husband, Richie, grieves.

“We’re just trying to keep them afloat,” Anthony Monte-Carlo said. “They dumped everything they had into this café.”

Alicia Evans is said to have been full of life.

“She just touched so many people,” Monte-Carol said. “She would give you a smile and a great hello when you walked through the door.”

The café saw regulars and new people every day, but she made a personal connection with every customer.

“She had the uncanny ability to remember every single person’s name that walked into the café.” Monte-Carlo said.

People have been offering to help clean the café and run delivery orders. A lot of people have donated money to help her family, and a GoFundMe has been set up with a goal of $5,000. So far, nearly $14,000 has been donated.

“I mean the support of the community is just unbelievable,” Monte-Carlo said. “The community has just been amazing, and it’s a testament to what kind of person she was.”