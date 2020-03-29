Community gathers in cars every day to support doctors, nurses at Wayne Memorial Hospital

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the past few days, citizens of Wayne County have gathered in the parking lot of Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup to show their support of the nurses and doctors working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Though there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, EMA Director Richard Johnson says people have been coming out twice a day to show their support for those who Johnson says are the first line of defense.

“It’s very moving,” Johnson said. “It’s a true reflection of the community where we live and how people come together during times of crisis. Prayer’s always good.”

The community comes out at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day and sits in their vehicles for roughly 20 minutes and offers prayers. Emergency vehicles attending flash their lights at the same time.

On Sunday, members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Jesup Fire Department also took part.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.