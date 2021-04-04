Community to honor Bulloch County residents taken by COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – COVID-19 is a disease that has impacted every community on the globe and Bulloch County was not spared.

The Bulloch County community is coming together to hold an interfaith community memorial to honor residents who were taken by COVID-19, according to the City of Statesboro. The latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 62 confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 and 48 probable deaths.

On April 11 at 4 p.m. the fallen residents will be honored on the Bulloch County Courthouse Lawn. The date marks one year since the first recorded death linked to COVID-19 in Bulloch County.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar and Bulloch County Board of Commissioners Chairman Roy Thompson will deliver remarks at the service. Local ministers will read scriptures, accompanied by musical performances and a tolling of the bells, according to the City of Statesboro.

Attendees are required to wear face masks and social distancing measures will be enforced.

Statesboro Ministerial Association, Statesboro City Council and Bulloch County Board of Commissioners sponsored the event.