Colleton County School District shifts to virtual learning due to rising COVID cases

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County School District announced it will transition to e-learning/virtual learning beginning Aug. 30 through Sept. 10.

The district said the move to virtual learning was due to the “continued spread of the contagious COVID-19 delta variant in our community and schools, as well as a continuous increase in the amount of our district’s quarantined staff and students.”

The estimated date for returning to learn in-person is Sept. 13.

District leaders said they will provide distance learning opportunities and both breakfast and lunch opportunities during the distanced learning.

Students who do not have a district-issued laptop and need one for E-Learning/Virtual Learning should contact their school.

“Students without access to the internet will be provided with E-Learning packets,” said district spokesman Sean Gruber. “Students will be expected to complete all assignments at home.”

All athletic activities and afterschool programs will be canceled during the E-Learning/Virtual Learning period.

All district employees will report to their work locations during this remote learning period.

Meal Pick-Up/Delivery

On Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, meals will be available for pick-up at your child’s school location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meal deliveries will begin Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, according to regular bus routes. Car riders can pick up meals at their child’s school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days as well.

Additionally, schools and buses within the district will be “comprehensively disinfected “during the closure period.

District officials say they will reassess the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff on September 10, and determine if an extension of the remote learning period will be necessary.