Coastal Health District to begin COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The eight-county Coastal Health District is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations and will soon begin scheduling appointments.

The vaccine will be available to adults age 65 and older, their caregivers and emergency first responders at no cost.

“We are very excited to start this next phase, and we expect a lot of phone calls,” said CHD Director Dr. Lawton Davis. “Supply is not going to meet demand right away, so we’re asking our communities for patience during this rollout.”

Vaccinations will not begin until Monday but appointments can be made via phone as early as Thursday:

Bryan County Health Department (Pembroke): 912-653-4331

Bryan County Health Department (Richmond Hill): 912-756-2611

Camden County Health Department (St. Marys): 912-882-8515

Camden County Health Department (Woodbine): 912-576-3040

Chatham County Health Department (Midtown & Eisenhower): 912-230-5506

Effingham County Health Department: 912-754-6484

Glynn County Health Department: 912-264-3961

Liberty County Health Department: 912-876-2173

Long County Health Department: 912-545-2107

McIntosh County Health Department: 912-832-5473

CHD is in Phase 1a of its vaccine distribution plan, which includes health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

“This is a monumental effort, and one that can’t be accomplished through public health alone,”

said Davis. “If you are in this expanded phase 1a group, you may also want to check with

your pharmacy or doctor’s office to see if they’re offering vaccine as well.”

Read more about CHD’s vaccination plan online here.