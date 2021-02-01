Coastal Health District resumes scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District announced Monday morning they have resumed appointments for COVID-19 vaccination in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh Counties.

After an overwhelming response the first week, the Coastal Health District had to stop setting up vaccination appointments.

An online portal is now available for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through public health in the Coastal Health District.

Appointments are available for Georgia residents in Phase 1a and Phase 1a+, which includes healthcare workers, emergency first responders, adults age 65 and older, and caregivers of adults age 65 and older.

The quickest way to schedule an appointment is through the online portal at chdcovidvax.org.

However, residents who do not have online access or need assistance can schedule by phone at 912-230-5506. Telephone wait times may be long.

Individuals who registered for the District’s notification list were notified earlier today. Appointments are available on a first come, first served basis for qualifying individuals, and can be scheduled up to 8 days in advance, depending on vaccine availability.

The scheduling system is for first dose appointments only. Second dose appointments are booked at the time the first dose is administered.