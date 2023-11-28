SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District (CHD) is encouraging residents to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine with a special incentive.
Anyone with an appointment who is vaccinated at one of the events listed below will receive a $100 retail gift card, according to CHD.
The cost of the vaccination is covered by many insurance plans at no cost to the patient. For those without insurance coverage, a federal program will cover the cost.
Everyone age 6 months and older who has not already received the updated COVID vaccine is eligible.
Bryan County
- December 14, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Richmond Hill and Pembroke clinics
- For appointments in Richmond Hill, call 912-756-2611
- For appointments in Pembroke, call 912-653-4331
- Vaccine brand: Moderna
Camden County
- December 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Marys clinic
- Call 912-882-8515 for appointments
- Vaccine brand: Moderna
Chatham County
- December 12 & 14, Eisenhower clinic
- Schedule online at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/incentive-event or call the health department at 912-356-2441 during clinic hours.
- Vaccine brand: Pfizer
Effingham County
- December 5, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Schedule online at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/effingham-incentiveday or call the health department at 912-754-6484 during clinic hours.
- Vaccine brand: Moderna
Glynn County
- December 7, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Call 912-264-3961 for appointments
- Vaccine brand: Pfizer
Liberty County
- December 8, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Schedule online at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/liberty-incentiveday or call the health department at 912-876-2173 during clinic hours.
- Vaccine brand: Moderna
Long County
- December 21, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Schedule online at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/long-incentiveday or call the health department at 912-545-2107 during clinic hours.
- Vaccine brand: Moderna
McIntosh County
- December 14, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Schedule online at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/mcintosh-incentiveday or call the health department at 912-832-5473 during clinic hours.
- Vaccine brand: Moderna