SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District (CHD) is encouraging residents to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine with a special incentive.

Anyone with an appointment who is vaccinated at one of the events listed below will receive a $100 retail gift card, according to CHD.

The cost of the vaccination is covered by many insurance plans at no cost to the patient. For those without insurance coverage, a federal program will cover the cost.

Everyone age 6 months and older who has not already received the updated COVID vaccine is eligible.

Bryan County

December 14 , 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Richmond Hill and Pembroke clinics

For appointments in Richmond Hill, call 912-756-2611

For appointments in Pembroke, call 912-653-4331

Vaccine brand: Moderna

Camden County

December 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Marys clinic

Call 912-882-8515 for appointments

Vaccine brand: Moderna

Chatham County

December 12 & 14 , Eisenhower clinic

Schedule online at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/incentive-event or call the health department at 912-356-2441 during clinic hours.

Vaccine brand: Pfizer

Effingham County

December 5 , 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Schedule online at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/effingham-incentiveday or call the health department at 912-754-6484 during clinic hours.

Vaccine brand: Moderna

Glynn County

December 7, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Call 912-264-3961 for appointments

Vaccine brand: Pfizer

Liberty County

December 8 , 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Schedule online at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/liberty-incentiveday or call the health department at 912-876-2173 during clinic hours.

Vaccine brand: Moderna

Long County

December 21 , 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Schedule online at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/long-incentiveday or call the health department at 912-545-2107 during clinic hours.

Vaccine brand: Moderna

McIntosh County