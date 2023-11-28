SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District (CHD) is encouraging residents to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine with a special incentive.

Anyone with an appointment who is vaccinated at one of the events listed below will receive a $100 retail gift card, according to CHD.

The cost of the vaccination is covered by many insurance plans at no cost to the patient. For those without insurance coverage, a federal program will cover the cost.

Everyone age 6 months and older who has not already received the updated COVID vaccine is eligible.

Bryan County

  • December 14, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Richmond Hill and Pembroke clinics
  • For appointments in Richmond Hill, call 912-756-2611
  • For appointments in Pembroke, call 912-653-4331
  • Vaccine brand: Moderna

Camden County

  • December 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Marys clinic
  • Call 912-882-8515 for appointments
  • Vaccine brand: Moderna

Chatham County

Effingham County

Glynn County

  • December 7, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Call 912-264-3961 for appointments
  • Vaccine brand: Pfizer

Liberty County

Long County

McIntosh County