Coastal Health District director discusses COVID-19 vaccine timeline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A means of preventing COVID-19 is seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, but immunization won’t happen for everyone right away.

If all goes as expected, some Savannahians could get their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by next week.

Still, public health officials say it won’t change our daily lives at first, and many unknowns lie ahead.

“The fact that the vaccine is coming out doesn’t mean we can stop all those good health practices,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, the second happening 21 days after the first. Moderna requires a 28-day window after their first dose.

“It may be that people who are vaccinated can still contract COVID-19, but they don’t get very sick,” said Davis. “We see that sometimes with the flu vaccine, but they might still be able to spread it to others.”

“Until these questions are answered, we are still going to be asking people to be careful,” he added.

Davis says the Coastal Health District, like Savannah’s hospitals, will be among the first to receive the drug.

St. Joseph’s/Candler will handle the county and city’s first responders while public health will handle providers outside the hospital system.

“They’ll go online, register, and then we will contact them and schedule them to receive vaccinations for them and their staffs,” said Davis.

He says there are a lot of kinks that will have to be worked out like transportation, storage and ultimately widespread dissemination.

The Coastal Health District says they have the necessary equipment like special freezers and gloves to handle their first round of vaccinations.

“We are going to be a pilot site,” said Davis, “and we’ll be learning, you know, we may be the oops site, but I hope we are not — we don’t intend to be.”

It’s likely the vaccine won’t be available to generally healthy people until late spring.

Doctors say widespread immunity happens only when roughly 75% of the population is vaccinated.

“You reach a point where your last group of folks that would be offered vaccinations would be those folks with no comorbidities, of a young age,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, an infectious disease specialist at Memorial Health.

“Once we reach that point, is when I believe, that we’re reaching herd immunity in most of our communities,” he added.

The vaccine is only available for those 16 and older. Davis says it’s important to note that the drug does not contain any parts of the virus itself, meaning the shot will not give you COVID-19.