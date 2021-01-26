Coastal Health District closing some COVID-19 testing sites to focus on vaccine rollout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting next week, the Coastal Health District will only be offering COVID-19 testing at two regional sites. Officials say this will help in the vaccine rollout.

On Monday, CHD will close testing sites in Bryan, Camden, Effingham, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties.

Testing through public health will only be offered in Chatham and Glynn counties.

“We have to shift our priorities to better meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccine,” said CHD Director Dr. Lawton Davis. “As much as we’d like to do it all, our smaller counties don’t have the capacity to operate testing sites, give COVID-19 vaccines, and provide core public health services. Fortunately, there are several other resources available for testing outside of public health.”

Testing at the Glynn County Health Department is by appointment only. Scheduling can be completed online or through CHD’s COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744.

Hours are changing for the center next week:

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing at the Savannah Civic Center in Chatham County does not require an appointment, but pre-registration must be completed on Mako Medical’s website. The North Carolina-based company, contracted with the Georgia Department of Public Health, recently took over operations at the Civic Center.

For more information on CHD’s testing or vaccine services, go to covid19.gachd.org.

Details on testing throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are available here.