Coastal Georgia hospitals say COVID-19 surge has filled beds

Coronavirus

by: , Jeff Amy

Henry County schools superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis talks to students at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia hospitals say they are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, as infections and hospitalizations continue to rise rapidly across the state.

Clinical leaders from four coastal Georgia hospitals warned on Monday that their institutions are rapidly running out of beds for new patients. The region has been on the front line of an infection wave that has spread north out of Florida over the past month.

Georgia’s rolling seven-day average for new positive tests is nearing 5,700, the worst since Feb. 1. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide is close to 3,500, eight times the lowest level earlier this summer.

