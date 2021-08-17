Coastal Care Partners vaccine clinic administers 3rd dose to immunocompromised individuals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval, a local health care company is administering the third dose to those who are immunocompromised.

“We had a lot of vaccines still in our inventory, so we launched a clinic here on Skidaway for those folks that wanted to come out,” said Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners.

Averaging over 130 vaccinations a day, Coastal Care Partners and Village Walk Pharmacy are seeing a lot of response.

“Yesterday we did about 135 shots here at the clinic, we have about that many signed up today,” Pierce said, “and we will stay open Monday through Friday doing those shots here.”

With a larger elderly population locally, Pierce said the demand for vaccines is higher.

“Definitely an older demographic, which is what we would expect folks with health concerns and development as they age,” he added. “Anything that might compromise their immune system based on what the CDC and FDA are recommending; we are seeing a lot of those folks come in.”

Pierce said the need for testing has gone up in the past week due to cases surging in Chatham County.

“We have done over 700 hundred tests in our little location since Wednesday with a good amount of positives as well,” said Pierce. “The demand is out there for testing, and we are here to meet that as well.”

Pierce said the clinic offers rapid tests, the rapid antigen that results in about 20 minutes as well as the lab resulting PCR that takes about 24 hours.

Coastal Care Partners is open Monday through Friday for vaccines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and testing from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click HERE to register for an appointment.