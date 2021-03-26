Coastal Care Partners serves local businesses with on-site vaccination clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, Coastal Care Partners is making vaccination scheduling more convenient.

“This week, we have worked with Village Walk Pharmacy to open up more appointments at the Skidaway Clinic and provide Pfizer vaccines to Chatham County residents ages 16 and older,” Amy and Scott Pierce, co-owners of Coastal Care Partners, said.

In addition to offering vaccines at the clinic, My Nurse Now / Coastal Care Partners are available to come to area businesses for on-site vaccination clinics.

“We know that scheduling can be a challenge for people who work full-time, which is why we offer on-site visits for local businesses. Yesterday, for example, we went to JCB,” according to Scott Pierce.

Local businesses interested in learning more about an on-site vaccination clinic can contact Scott Pierce at 912-999-1967.

The company continues to work with Lo-Cost Pharmacy and Skidaway Village Pharmacy on these various efforts.

As of March 23, they administered more than 9,300 COVID-19 vaccinations. Their efforts and their donation of manpower and other resources are designed to help vaccinate as many people as possible and take some of the pressure off of the Chatham County Health Department.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit here.