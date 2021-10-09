City of Hinesville extends mask mandate until Nov. 4

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Hinesville Mayor Pro Tem signed an order extending its mask mandate until Nov. 4. Liberty County’s COVID-19 data has been fluctuating over the past couple of weeks, according to the Coastal Health District.

The order says all visitors — regardless of vaccination status — are required to wear masks inside city-owned buildings, facilities, at both inside or outside city-permitted events and while riding the Liberty Transit or other federally regulated transportation. The order is set to expire Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

Restaurants, retail stores and grocery stores are exempt from the order but are strongly encouraged to require masks. Those with underlying health conditions that prevent them from safely wearing masks are also exempted from the other.

The 7-day rolling average of cases in the county was 29 Friday and has been mostly declining since the beginning of Sept. has seen some jumps. But the community transmission index — which accounts for cases per 100,000 residents — is on the climb. That number has remained high since mid-July and currently sits at 615. It recently began rising on Sept. 29.

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

The city also outlined a few instances that do not require masks:

When alone in an enclosed space or only with only household members.

During physical activity, if the active person is 6 feet from others who don’t live with them.

While drinking, eating or smoking.

When wearing a face covering prevents personal services.

When a person is 2-years-old or younger.

