City of Beaufort to discuss COVID spike, vaccine in virtual town hall

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort’s mayor and Beaufort Memorial Dr. Luke Baxley will team up Tuesday night to answer the community’s questions about COVID-19.

The two are expected to discuss the rising threat of the delta variant, vaccine effectiveness, booster shots and children’s eligibility. The two also plan to dispel conspiracy theories about fertility and more.

“There’s a tremendous amount of misinformation out there. I trust our local providers, I trust our local doctors, they are invested in our community,” says Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray.

“They are very knowledgeable about the subject and they are on the front lines it’s not some national thing we are shouting down from DC. It’s what’s going on right here in our community,” Murray added.

The virtual COVID-19 town hall starts at 8:30 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page and will be around 45 minutes long. To visit its Facebook page and watch the town hall, click or tap here.