City council extends Beaufort’s mask ordinance

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Council members have extended Beaufort’s mandatory mask ordinance through Nov. 1.

The mandate, first passed back in June, was set to expire on Sept. 15.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, citing a study from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, members agreed that wearing a mask has helped curtail COVID-19 in Beaufort and throughout Beaufort County.

For the first time in months, South Carolina has reported fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday. Statewide, deaths remain lower as well.

The Council also agreed to take the following measures in an effort to help local businesses:

Extend temporary outdoor leased spaces for restaurants in downtown Beaufort through Nov. 1

Extend free parking at the Marina parking lot on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1

Extend a waiver allowing 9 a.m. horse carriage tours through Nov. 1

Members also discussed a First Friday event downtown on Nov. 6. While the Council supports the event, they denied closing streets, saying there is no way to ensure the number of attendees would be limited to 250 people, as required by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Beaufort joins Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Yemassee and Beaufort County, all of which recently extended their mandates on masks.