Churches turn to social media to connect with congregations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Churches across this country are suspending their services in response to the coronavirus. WSAV News 3 spoke with a local church in Savannah whose leaders say they believe closing their doors is the best way to protect the members of their congregation.

Rows of empty chairs normally filled by hundreds of people will remain empty for the foreseeable future according to local religious leaders at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church on Henry Street.

“We just thought it was the most responsible and caring thing to do for our members and the citizens of Savannah. Congregations in most places of worship, tend to be older folks and I think most clergy are leaning this way, that this needs to be done,” Billy Hestor the Senior Minister for the church said.

For many people, going to church is something they rely on every week.

“It’s not just coming to hear the sermon, but to meet our friends, to see them, to talk, and to have fun together,” Preston Hodges, a Lay Minister and congregant of 25-years, stated.

Hodges expressed concerns for the people who depend on their religious community for support.

“We have a young lady that goes here, she’s 97-years-old. This is her life and we’re concerned about her not having access to her friends like she normally does. She spends a lot of the week up here. It’s what motivates her. It’s not just her physical needs it’s her emotional needs,” Hodges said.

Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church and other churches across the globe are turning to social media and online platforms to connect with the people in their congregations.

“Even online I’m already feeling connected to people. If we are creative, it might be a thing that can bring us closer together,” Hestor said.

The religious leaders agreed that the move to social platforms was a wise decision that they hope others will follow.

“If we do this kind of thing, it will make it all the more probable that this can be short-lived. If we don’t do this kind of thing, you know shutting things down, this could get pretty awful,” Hodges warned.

The local church is creating a “call list” for the people in their congregation who do not have computers or online access. The local ministers said they hoped people in the community will come together to help the individuals who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19.