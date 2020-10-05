CHD: New COVID-19 testing location, changes to Civic Center hours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In an effort to target areas with high COVID-19 case numbers or at-risk residents, the Coastal Health District (CHD) is making changes to testing on Wednesdays in Chatham County.

Starting this week, every Wednesday, the testing site at the Savannah Civic Center will be closed so testing can be conducted at other locations.

“We want to be sure the people who need testing the most will have easy access to this service,” stated Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager Tammi Brown.

This Wednesday, Oct. 7, free testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Midtown Clinic of the Chatham County Health Department (1602 Drayton St.).

Appointments will be required due to space limitations. To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.dph.ga.gov or call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744 (hours: Monday

through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

New hours at the Civic Center (301 West Oglethorpe Ave.) drive-thru site are as follows:

Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Wednesday

Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every first and third Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday schedule: October 3 and 17

No appointment is needed. Walk-up testing begins at 8:30 a.m. for the first 100 people in line. The walk-up line forms on the Montgomery Street side of the Civic Center.