Chatham County sees record one-day spike in COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

As the Coastal Health District (CHD) stated on Friday, “one thing is clear: the virus has not gone away and isn’t likely to disappear anytime soon.”

In Georgia on Friday, COVID-19 cases reached 62,009 and deaths totaled 2,636. South Carolina reported 22,608 COVID-19 cases and 639 deaths.

Chatham County saw 58 new cases since Thursday’s report. That’s more than double any previous one-day period.

The state also reported on Friday a 44-year-old man from Chatham County with a chronic condition died from the virus. That’s the youngest person to have died of COVID-19 in the county.

In the two weeks through June 9, there were 84 new cases in Chatham County, and in the 10 days since, there have been 187 new cases. The daily average rose from six per day to 19.

CHD, which serves Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties, reported 115 new cases in the last 24 hours. That’s also well more than double any previous one-day period.

In Beaufort County in the two weeks through June 9, there were 121 new cases. In the 10 days since, there have been 296 cases.

The daily average there rose from about nine to 29 per day.

