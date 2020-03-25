Chatham County Animal Services modifies operations due to COVID-19 concerns

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Animal Services announced plans to modify their normal operations.

According to officials, officers will respond only to emergency calls. This includes:

law enforcement assistance when animal are present

injured or sick stray animals

cruelty and neglect complaints

bite complaints

dangerous and aggressive dog complaints

Animal Services says they will continue to be open to the public by appointment only for adoptions.

Call (912) 652-6575 or visit animalservices.chathamcountyga.gov to schedule an appointment.

Pet registrations can still be submitted by mail.

A drop box to submit registrations in person is be set up outside of the Animal Services building. Penalties for late registration have been suspended until further notice.

Remember to have your pet vaccinated for rabies if they are due.

AnimalServices will not be accepting, nor will officers pick up, healthy outside cats that have been trapped.

Animals Services will only take in stray animals that are in immediate danger (sick or injured) or pose an immediate threat to the public.

Owner surrenders will be assessed on a case-to-case basis at this time. Animal Services ask owners pursue all other avenues before contacting CCAS.

