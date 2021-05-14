Chatham Co. mask mandate rescinded after new CDC recommendations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County rescinded its mask mandate Friday.

According to Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis, the decision aligns with the new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC announced Thursday, fully vaccinated people can resume activities indoor and outdoor, large or small, without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis didn’t see any problems with the county’s mandate but reiterated to citizens to use common sense.

“Even though we’re 30% vaccinated, we’re 70% unvaccinated, so be mindful who you’re rubbing elbows with,” Davis said.

Ellis says they’ve been following the CDC and World Health Organization’s guidance from the beginning and will continue to do so moving forward.

The city of Savannah has decided to maintain its mask ordinance.

The Savannah City Council approved the renewal of the city’s mask order Thursday.