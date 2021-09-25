Chatham Co. Health Department to offer COVID vaccine boosters Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Health Department says it will begin giving our boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Sept. 27.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) have all recommended boosters for a range of groups, six months after their second dose.

Those include:

People 65 years or older

Residents in long-term care facilities

People 18 or older with underlying health conditions

People 18 or older at increased risk of COVID infection due to where they live or work

For local vaccine sites and information, click or tap here. Boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have yet to be approved by the FDA.

Nearly half of county residents are fully vaccinated with 55% at least partially vaccinated — slightly above the Peach State’s average, according to the DPH’s vaccine dashboard. To date, Georgia has reported more than 1.2 million total cases and lost nearly 22,000 lives due to COVID-19.