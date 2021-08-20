CAT extends mask mandate into 2022, plans to host vaccination clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced they will continue to require CAT passengers to wear masks into the new year.

According to CAT, the Transportation Security Administration decided this week the federal face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, would be extended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CAT expects masks to remain a requirement until at least January 18, 2022.

“We really don’t have any choice on the matter, we think it’s a good idea though with the rise in COVID cases,” said CAT Publications Editor and Communications Manager Eric Curl. “I think it’s a small inconvenience when it comes to protecting the health of operators, passengers and helping relieve the health care workers of the amount of COVID patients they have in the hospital.”

Bus riders without a mask can request one from a driver.

“We do have masks to give out to those customers who may not have one,” Curl said.

CAT officials said passengers will face losing riding privileges if they choose not to comply with the order.

“If they absolutely refuse, they can be suspended from our bus,” Curl said. “Wearing a mask is the least of your concern right now. We should be beyond this point.”

CAT also plans to host a free vaccination clinic next week at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center (610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue).

Officials say the J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center pop-up clinic will be at the transit center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines will be offered. No appointments are necessary.

Recipients of the vaccine will have to wait at the center for 15 minutes of monitoring after getting the shot.

CAT encourages residents who are hesitant about getting the vaccine to speak with a medical professional about their concerns.

Find information about the vaccine and about other local vaccination clinics