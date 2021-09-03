Charleston mandates COVID-19 vaccine for city employees

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The city of Charleston, South Carolina is now requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor John Tecklenburg announced Friday that all city workers must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

South Carolina’s largest city joins neighboring North Charleston and Charleston County in requiring the shots. Tecklenburg says Charleston’s new policy does let people opt out for medical “and other limited” reasons.

Officials say 60% of the city’s approximately 1,700 employees are already fully inoculated. That percentage tracks with Charleston County as a whole, which currently has the state’s highest vaccination rate.