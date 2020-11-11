Local experts weigh in on celebrating Thanksgiving during COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many of us are looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with our families, but that may look a little different this year.

Health experts say there is a way to enjoy the holiday while also keeping your loved ones safe.

“We have to be so much more intentional about the actions that we take when we are around our loved ones,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Thacker at Memorial Health.

Thacker says the Thanksgiving holiday and pandemic fatigue are colliding. He says he understands wanting to spend time with your family, but it’s important to know the dangers that come with it.

“We know that family gatherings can be a source for clustering of cases and also we know that family gatherings create a risk for spread to the people we care most about,” said Thacker.

The specialist suggests you keep celebrations in your home to the people you live with. He says if you have plans to join others, you should keep your distance and wear a mask.

Thacker says anyone planning to travel should do their homework.

“I’d encourage you to either look at states department of public health or the many resources that are out there nowadays to look and see the transmission rates and number of positive tests look like for the community traveling too,” said Thacker, “and make that part of your decision, asking yourself ‘is it a safe thing for me to travel there’.”

While COVID-19 cases remain steady in the Coastal Empire, that’s not the case around the country. Thacker says Georgia tends to trail behind the national trend by one to two months.

“You know, again, unless our communities really take ownership of the health of themselves and those around them,” said Thacker, “because we have the ability impact how much this spreads in our community it’s likely we’ll experience an increase in cases.”

Thacker suggests bringing your own food, plates, and disposable utensils when you gather. He also says it’s important to set expectations with guests ahead of your celebration.