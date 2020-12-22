CDC committee meets to decide who’s next to get COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We now have a clearer idea of who will be next to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee voted to suggest which groups come after health care workers and long-term care facilities.

The CDC says phase 1-B will include people ages 75 and older and front-line essential workers, but Georgia is still in phase 1-A here in Georgia. Vaccinating dozens of first responders continued Monday in Chatham County.

After receiving the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC is rolling out a plan to get more people vaccinated.

“The CDC makes recommendations on guidelines, but I think technically it’s up to each state,” Coastal Health District Health Director, Dr. Lawton Davis said.

The CDC just met to determine who’s next in line under phase 1-b. It will include teachers, U.S. postal workers, and grocery store employees, all-around, a majority of essential workers. Davis says each phase will take some time

“If we’ve used eight doses out of a 10 dose vial and we have two doses left and there’s no other tier 1-A anywhere close by but there’s two tier 1-Bs, you can bet we’re going to put it in those people rather than let it go to waste,” Davis said.

Dozens of Chatham Emergency Services first responders received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday.

“We deal with this every single day and we know that this is a really good chance to protect ourselves,” Chief Chuck Kearns said.

Davis said 45 percent of the available vaccine has already been put in the arms of people in the Coastal Health District. This vaccination is a shot of hope to many on the frontlines.

“It’s nothing short of amazing,” Kearns said.

Around 30 firefighters at the Savannah Fire Department were also vaccinated.

“I was excited about it. I’m going to go through it not just for the safety of the firefighters but just for the safety of my family,” Assistant Chief Elzie Kitchen said.

Emergency officials hope seeing first responders get the shot will help reassure the community that the vaccine is safe.

“We believe that if we set the example and we show people that, you know, we believe in it and we’re going to give it a try that maybe more people will step forward,” Kearns said.

Phase 1-C is expected to include adults ages 65 to 74, as well as anyone ages 16 and older with an underlying health problem that would cause a greater risk for COVID-19 complications.