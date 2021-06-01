CAT riders must continue to wear masks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Riders hopping on a Chatham Area Transit (CAT) vehicle are still required to wear a mask, according to a newly released statement.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the federal face mask requirement through Sept. 13 that requires all passengers on public transportation to wear masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The buses also continue to operate at half capacity for social distancing.

CAT said passengers can ask drivers for a mask if they don’t have one.

Mayor Van Johnson recently allowed Savannah’s mask mandate to expire and implemented an advisory. The new rule requires unvaccinated people, immune-compromised adults, children 12 and under and everyone in crowded indoor spaces to wear face masks.

However, there is no fine for not wearing a mask.